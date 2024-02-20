OPPO Reno 11 series to get 'an array' of generative AI features very soon

As companies like Samsung and Google go all-in on AI for smartphones, OPPO is following suit. The firm plans to start working on new generative AI tools and eventually bring them to its Reno 11 series later this year.

Today, OPPO announced it is taking a serious step into generative AI with the creation of a dedicated AI center. According to the press release, this AI department will focus on the research and development of AI and its applications to deliver user-centric AI features and products.

The company appears to believe AI smartphones will transform the industry. Chief Product Officer of OPPO, Pete Lou, states:

Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI Smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes. OPPO is dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI Smartphones

If you’re an owner of a Reno 11 series smartphone, you won’t have to wait that long to start using some of OPPO’s AI features. The Chinese phone maker says that it will roll out an array of generative AI features, like OPPO AI Eraser and more, to the Reno 11 series in the second quarter of 2024. These features will reportedly come to all owners around the globe.