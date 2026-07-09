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OpenAI is shutting down the ChatGPT Atlas browser only months after its release
Jul 9, 2026 — 4:43 PM ET
- OpenAI’s browser team is rolling out three updates alongside today’s GPT 5.6 announcement.
- The company has decided to shut down ChatGPT Atlas due to these rollouts.
- Atlas will reach the end of the road on August 8, 2026.
It was only months ago that ChatGPT Atlas was the hot new AI web browser in town. After only nine months, it’s already time to start saying goodbye. OpenAI has decided to shut the project down.
Along with the announcement of GPT 5.6 today, the OpenAI browser team had a handful of updates to share. The first of those updates reveals that the new ChatGPT desktop app is getting a more robust in-app browser, with support for multiple tabs, a password manager, autofill, and more. Next up, Work mode will now have access to a browser in the cloud. And a side chat is rolling out to Chrome, bringing the power of ChatGPT and Codex to Google’s browser.
Lastly, with all these updates, we are going to be sunsetting Atlas.All these capabilities were built on what we learned from Atlas users who took a leap of faith on a new browser.You taught us how agents can help make browsing and doing work on the open web better, and we…— James Sun (@JamesZmSun) July 9, 2026
The final part of the announcement confirms the fate of ChatGPT Atlas. In a social post, OpenAI’s James Sun states that the company will be sunsetting Atlas as a result of these updates. Sun goes on to say that the team used what it learned from Atlas to create the desktop app capabilities that are rolling out today.
If you’re an Atlas user, you’ll still have some time to continue using the browser. OpenAI is keeping Atlas up for a few more weeks before it shuts it down on August 8, 2026. Sun says that the company will share more information about the deprecation in the ChatGPT app and via email over the coming days.
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