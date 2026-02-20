OpenAI smart speaker could dial up the creepiness with a camera to watch you

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is reportedly dedicating more than 200 employees to its hardware projects, which include a pair of smart glasses, a smart lamp, and a smart speaker.

The smart speaker is said to include a camera for personalization, better context awareness, and facial recognition.

OpenAI’s smart speaker could be priced in the $200 to $300 range, putting it at the premium end of the segment.

OpenAI is not-so-secretly working on hardware products, and although details are sparse, we know former Apple designer Jony Ive is at the helm. Rumors and teasers have trickled out about OpenAI’s first hardware product, which is expected to launch sometime around 2027. A new report from The Information provides a glimpse at what we can expect from OpenAI hardware, including which form factor will launch first. The company is planning smart glasses, a smart lamp, and a smart speaker, according to the report.

The smart speaker would reportedly launch in 2027, immediately competing with Google Home, Amazon Echo, and Apple HomePod products. OpenAI’s smart speaker is said to be sold at a premium price point, with The Information expecting it to retail between $200 and $300. That would put it in a more expensive class than most Google and Amazon speakers, but around the $299 price point of Apple’s full-size HomePod.

Unlike the HomePod, the primary selling point for OpenAI’s smart speaker likely won’t be sound quality. The report notes that the OpenAI smart speaker will include a camera to give it better context and understanding of a user’s environment. The speaker will also unsurprisingly pack a microphone onboard, with OpenAI planning to use it to listen to nearby conversations for additional context, according to the report. In an unexpected twist, the camera might also be used for facial recognition that can authenticate purchases.

Google and Amazon both sell smart displays with cameras onboard, while Google’s upcoming Home Speaker is designed with Gemini at the heart of the experience. Amazon has Alexa Plus, the AI-powered version of its voice assistant, available as an additional subscription. OpenAI seems to be splitting the middle here, going with a smart speaker that tacks on a camera for extra features.

According to the report, OpenAI has a team of more than 200 people working on AI-powered hardware devices. The soonest the OpenAI smart speaker could launch is early 2027, while a hypothetical pair of smart glasses or a smart lamp would be further down the line. All these products are currently in the design and prototype phase, so there’s no guarantee any of them will reach the consumer market. Notably, there’s no mention here of the OpenAI earbuds we’ve heard about in prior reports.

Would you ditch your Google or Amazon speaker for an OpenAI one? Let us know in the comments below.

