GPT-5 is ChatGPT's next big upgrade, and it could be here very soon

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is said to be on track to release GPT-5 sometime in the middle of this year, likely during summer.

GPT is the large language model that powers ChatGPT, and GPT-5 could power the next big upgrade to ChatGPT.

Enterprise customers who have received demos of the latest GPT-5 model have responded positively to the update.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, highlighting how AI can help with mundane tasks and, in turn, causing a mad rush among companies to incorporate AI into their products. GPT is the large language model that powers ChatGPT, with GPT-3 powering the ChatGPT that most of us know about. OpenAI has then upgraded ChatGPT with GPT-4, and it seems the company is on track to release GPT-5 too very soon.

According to a report from Business Insider, OpenAI is on track to release GPT-5 sometime in the middle of this year, likely during summer. Some enterprise customers are said to have received demos of the latest model and its related enhancements to ChatGPT, and they mention it to be “really good, like materially better.” These enterprise customers were showcased in a demo by OpenAI, which included use cases and data unique to the company.

Further, OpenAI is also said to have alluded to other as-yet-unreleased capabilities of the model, including the ability to call AI agents being developed by OpenAI to perform tasks autonomously.

The report clarifies that the company does not have a set release date for the new model and is still training GPT-5. Once training is complete, the model will be safety-tested internally. This includes “red teaming” the model, where it would be challenged in various ways to find issues before the tool is made available to the public. The safety testing has no specific timeframe for completion, so the process could potentially delay the release date.

The last major update to ChatGPT was a year ago with GPT-4. GPT-4 is faster and more accurate in its responses than GPT-3. The company also launched GPT-4 Turbo, which was made available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Before this report, GPT-5 was expected to take a while to train, develop, and test, potentially not releasing before 2025. The report gives us hope for an expedited release timeframe.

The report mentions that OpenAI hopes GPT-5 will be more reliable than previous models. Users have complained of GPT-4 degradation and worse outputs from ChatGPT, possibly due to degradation of training data that OpenAI may have used for updates and maintenance work.

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman commented that GPT-4 “kind of sucks” when he was asked about the most impressive capabilities of GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo. He clarified that both are amazing, but people thought GPT-3 was also amazing, but now it is “unimaginably horrible.” Altman expects the delta between GPT-5 and 4 will be the same as between GPT-4 and 3. Altman commented, “Maybe [GPT] 5 will be the pivotal moment, I don’t know. Hard to say that looking forward.” We’re definitely looking forward to what OpenAI has in store for the future.

What are your expectations from GPT-5 and ChatGPT-5? What would you like to see improved? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

