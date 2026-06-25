OpenAI is making GPT-5.5 Instant 'more fun' to talk to

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has made GPT-5.5 Instant more fun to talk to.

It’s now better at handling multiple requirements and constraints, understanding the goal behind the question, and answering in a more conversational manner.

The update is rolling out to paid users already, and free users will get it within a day.

OpenAI has made several improvements to GPT-5.5 since it first announced the model back in April. However, while most of those were related to better, more accurate responses, the company has now pushed a change that’s less about math-solving prowess and more about conversational capabilities.

In a new X post, OpenAI announced that it has updated GPT-5.5 Instant and made it “more fun to talk to.” Naturally, that statement is quite open-ended, but the company explains it further in its release notes.

OpenAI / X

The primary change here is an improvement in conversational quality. “Quality” is the keyword here, because while ChatGPT is quite capable of doing the work you ask of it, it’s the conversation quality that ultimately impacts how the user feels about the experience.

GPT-5.5 Instant can now better understand the goal behind a question and carry that context throughout the conversation thread. It’s also getting better at following complex instructions, and its responses should more adequately address all the requirements or constraints in the instruction.

It’s also getting better at handling additional constraints and even feedback. OpenAI says if a user pushes back on an answer, GPT-5.5 Instant is now better at adapting instead of just repeating its older approach.

The overarching goal of all these improvements, as OpenAI puts it, is to make it fun for users to talk to GPT-5.5 Instant. Since it’s the most commonly used model and the default one that many users likely never change, these improvements could have a great impact on how OpenAI’s users perceive and use ChatGPT. In the long run, it could help the company retain its customers as well.

The improved GPT-5.5 Instant is already rolling out to paid users, and free users will get it within a day as well. Meanwhile, the company is also expected to announce GPT-5.6 soon.

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