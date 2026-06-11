OpenAI could launch GPT 5.6 this month as a 'meaningful improvement' over GPT 5.5

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI might release GPT-5.6 this month with improvements over GPT-5.5.

The company is also planning to go public within the next year and has filed paperwork with the SEC.

The competition among AI companies just keeps heating up. It seems new models are being released at a much faster rate than ever before. Anthropic only recently announced Claude Fable 5, and though OpenAI’s flagship GPT-5.5 model was released in April, the company seems poised to launch its next flagship AI model already.

OpenAI could release GPT-5.6 as early as this month, according to a report from The Information citing sources with knowledge of the launch date. OpenAI’s chief scientist, Jakub Pachocki, reportedly sent a message to staff saying that GPT-5.6 will be a “meaningful improvement” over GPT-5.5.

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The company’s current flagship model already boasts faster speeds and a better understanding of your goals. It’s reasonable to assume that GPT-5.6 will improve upon these features while increasing efficiency and safeguards. A launch in the coming weeks will also coincide with OpenAI’s plans to overhaul ChatGPT.

The report also sheds light on OpenAI’s IPO plans. The company recently filed paperwork for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. CEO Sam Altman reportedly sent a Slack message to his employees informing them that the company could go public “within the next year,” but that timeline could vary depending on several factors.

According to Altman, if the company’s AI development reaches a point where its AI could create new AI by itself — also known as recursive self-improvement — then “technology and the world may change in surprising ways, and there might be good reasons to be a private company during that time.”

On the other hand, OpenAI has been spending a lot of money on AI infrastructure. It’s also reportedly planning on a new data center in Ohio, which will require additional funding as well, and raising that money could make the company offer an IPO sooner than planned.

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