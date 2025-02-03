ChatGPT’s new 'Deep Research' tool promises analyst-level research reports in minutes

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has launched a new “Deep Research” feature in ChatGPT that helps users produce comprehensive reports in a fraction of the time it would take a human.

Deep Research is designed for knowledge workers or anyone who needs help with topics that require extensive research.

The tool is powered by the upcoming OpenAI o3 model with future plans for data visualizations and analytics.

OpenAI has launched a new tool in ChatGPT to help users explore topics more deeply. Aptly named “Deep Research,” the tool mirrors the functionality of Google Gemini’s feature of the same name. OpenAI claims Deep Research in ChatGPT can accomplish in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours.

Who’s it for? Well, Deep Research is designed to help ChatGPT users who do intensive knowledge work. It can help write comprehensive reports based on data combined, analyzed, and synthesized from hundreds of online sources. The company promises that Deep Research can create reports “at the level of a research analyst.”

At the same time, users can also utilize the tool to personalize shopping recommendations for important purchases that typically require extensive research, such as buying cars, appliances, furniture, and more.

“Powered by a version of the upcoming OpenAI o3 model that’s optimized for web browsing and data analysis, it leverages reasoning to search, interpret, and analyze massive amounts of text, images, and PDFs on the internet, pivoting as needed in reaction to information it encounters,” OpenAI explained.

Deep Research will also provide citations for all its sources and a summary of its thinking, making it easier for users to verify the information.

How to use Deep Research in ChatGPT?

OpenAI

For now, Deep Research is available to ChatGPT Pro users. It will later be rolled out for ChatGPT Plus and Team users.

To use the tool in ChatGPT, users would need to tap on “Deep Research” in the message composer and enter their query. Users can also attach spreadsheets or files to add context to their queries.

Once Deep Research starts running, a sidebar appears with a summary of the steps taken and sources used will appear.

OpenAI says the tool takes five to thirty minutes to complete its work. Users will receive a notification when the AI is done with its research. In the coming weeks, OpenAI will allow adding embedded images, data visualizations, and other analytic outputs to these reports for additional clarity and context.

You might like