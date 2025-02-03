Sam Altman and Jony Ive's future AI device could involve a lot less typing into ChatGPT

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman confirmed plans to develop an AI device.

He hinted that this device will focus on voice commands.

Altman also said OpenAI was developing its own silicon for AI devices.

It emerged last year that OpenAI was working with Apple design legend Jony Ive on AI-powered hardware that might not look like a phone. Now, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman has shed more light on this hardware.

Altman confirmed the existence of this AI device in an interview with Korean outlet The Elec, adding that OpenAI “would like to start developing it through partnerships with multiple companies.”

“AI will require a fundamental change in the way we interact with computers,” the executive explained in the same interview. He added that “voice will become the user interface medium.” In other words, it sounds like voice commands will be a key drawcard for this new AI device.

What could this hardware look like? We have seen voice-driven AI gadgets before, such as the ill-fated Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1. Both devices featured voice-powered commands in addition to a tiny projector and screen, respectively. The Humane AI Pin was a chest-mounted gadget, while the Rabbit R1 was a pocket-friendly device with a tiny screen.

We’ve also recently seen smart glasses become a trend again. In fact, we saw loads of new smart glasses at CES 2025 that were powered by ChatGPT. However, the most successful product in this regard is the Ray-Ban Meta line. These glasses use Meta’s own AI models and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that it sold over one million units.

Then again, there’s been no shortage of AI gadgets in various form factors. We’ve seen wireless earbuds, pendants, necklaces, and more. So it’s entirely possible that this OpenAI device takes a different form, altogether.

What else to know about this OpenAI gadget? Altman also told The Elec that OpenAI was developing its own silicon for use in AI devices. Finally, the company cautioned that even a prototype AI device would take several years to complete. This means you shouldn’t expect a commercial OpenAI gadget with ChatGPT any time soon.

These latest details also come as Altman told Nikkei Asia that he hoped OpenAI could work with Jony Ive on the AI device. However, Ive himself revealed in a New York Times profile last year that he was already working with the AI company on new hardware. The Apple legend’s admission followed initial rumors in April that the duo were working on an AI device that didn’t look like a phone.

