ChatGPT Health will help you get prepared for that doctor's appointment

TL;DR OpenAI is making a push into health by introducing a new feature to its AI chatbot, called ChatGPT Health.

This feature will allow users to analyze medical results, prepare for doctor appointments, and get diet and workout advice.

ChatGPT Health can connect with electronic medical records and wellness apps.

People use ChatGPT for a variety of purposes that can range anywhere from learning how to cook a new recipe to writing code. One of the more popular use cases for the chatbot is answering questions about health and wellness. Now OpenAI is making a greater push into the health space with the rollout of a new ChatGPT feature.

Today, OpenAI announced it is launching ChatGPT Health, a feature designed to help users “feel more informed, prepared, and confident” when navigating their health. This is a dedicated health experience that is able to connect with your electronic medical records and wellness apps — like Apple Health and MyFitnessPal — to give you a better understanding of your health information. According to OpenAI, it will allow you to analyze medical results, prepare for doctor appointments, and get diet and workout advice.

To build this feature, the company says that it collaborated with over “260 physicians who have practiced in 60 countries and dozens of specialties to understand what makes an answer to a health question helpful or potentially harmful.” The company adds that this effort took over two years to realize.

Since this is dealing with sensitive personal information, privacy and security are a concern. On that end, OpenAI states that Health utilizes layered protection, which includes purpose-built encryption and isolation, to protect and compartmentalize information in addition to ChatGPT’s existing security and privacy tools. The firm notes that your health information is not used to train its foundation models and you’ll be able to turn on multi-factor authentication for extra security.

Right now, you can sign up to join the waitlist to give ChatGPT Health a try. OpenAI plans to expand availability in the coming weeks. When you have access, you’ll be able to select Health from the sidebar menu.

