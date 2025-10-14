If you had to have one iOS feature on Android, what would it be?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

In a twist of irony, one thing most people can agree on in 2025 is that viewpoints are becoming increasingly polarized. Politics is the obvious example, but you see it in everything from movie tastes to sports views. This won’t be news to you if you’ve recently opened a social media app like X. Everything is black or white, or us against them. We even experience it here at Android Authority, albeit on a trivial level. As our name implies, we have a preference when it comes to operating systems, and that’s shared by many of our readers. That can occasionally mean that if we ever praise Apple products, we get pelted in the comments section.

There should be room for nuance in all aspects of life. I prefer the British version of The Office as I’m from the UK, but I’m not so partisan that I refuse to acknowledge that the US version of the show is also excellent. In that same spirit, being an Android fanboy doesn’t mean everything about iOS must be labeled as complete trash. Apple’s ecosystem excels in many areas, and while we wouldn’t want to see Android copy it in broad strokes, some people feel that there are iOS features that Google could consider adopting.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We know that this isn’t a novel idea — both ecosystems ‘take inspiration’ from each other all of the time. Copying your rival’s homework isn’t a great look, but it would be stranger if they didn’t do it at all. Apple and Google have some of the best mobile devs in the world, and when one side hits on a popular feature that the other hadn’t considered, it would be remiss of the rival not to learn from that. Refusing to do so would be cutting off your nose to spite your face.

A glaring example of this has been Apple’s steady move closer to Android-style customization in recent years, embracing the approach that set Google’s OS apart. An example on the flip side is that Android will soon get its own version of Apple’s Handoff feature, letting you continue tasks across devices in a smoother fashion. You can usually find more such examples in every new operating system release.

Android users open to this idea of further plundering Apple’s ecosystem have been debating on Reddit which iOS feature they would bring to Android. The opening suggestion of double-tapping the status bar to jump to the top of a list was popular. Some argued for an iCloud-style all-encompassing backup, so a new phone really does feel like a clone of the old one right away. Others suggested navigation tweaks, such as a forward-swipe gesture or improved app rotation consistency.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Naturally, there was pushback that Android already covers some of this via OEM features or third-party apps (Samsung’s quick-scroll options, for example), which is exactly why this is a fun question to throw to you. We’re not suggesting any of these are good ideas, bad ones, or just wildly inaccurate statements. We just know that many of you will have your own take.

My colleague Joe Maring highlighted a few iOS 26 additions he’d like to see on Android a few months ago. One was an adaptive lock-screen clock that dynamically shifts around your wallpaper subject, and sure enough, this looks to be coming with One UI 8.5. He also pointed to Apple’s redesigned Phone app, which neatly groups calls and voicemails on one screen, and the smarter boarding passes in Apple Wallet that can share flight updates as Live Activities.

Which iOS feature would you most like to see on Android? 20 votes Double-tap the status bar to scroll to the top 10 % iCloud-style full device backup 30 % Forward-swipe navigation gesture 5 % Better app rotation consistency 0 % Redesigned Phone app 5 % Smarter boarding passes in Wallet 5 % None 25 % Other (tell us in the comments) 20 %

Let us know in the poll above which feature we’ve already touched on that you’d like to see arrive from iOS to Android. Expand on your choice in the comments thread below, or feel free to just dunk on Apple if you picked the ‘none’ option. If you chose ‘other’, then we’d love to hear what you have in mind.

Some related questions you might prefer to answer: Do you think Android should borrow ideas from iOS more often, or has it already gone too far?

Have you ever switched between Android and iPhone?

Is there an iOS feature you think wouldn’t work well on Android because of its open design?

On the flip side, what’s one Android feature you’d love to see Apple copy?

Follow