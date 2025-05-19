Search results for

[Open Thread] Are Google apps still great, or just getting in their own way?

We want to hear from you. Are Google's apps too bloated? Can too many features be a good thing?
2 hours ago

Over the weekend, my colleague Rita El Khoury published an article detailing how a stripped-down version of a Google app is better than the full-fat thing. In particular, she argued that Google Maps Go trumps Google Maps, especially for doing the one thing the main app should be good at: navigation.

Earlier this month, our Joe Maring also posted a detailed look at Google Gallery, a threadbare offline alternative to Google Photos, and declared it a far smarter way to browse photos stored on your phone than, well…Photos!

This begs the question: Have Google’s mainline apps grown too bloated, too cumbersome, and lost track of their core reason for existing? To offer a nickel, I feel that some have been stuffed to the brim with AI features and other fluff, while others remain ripe for further development (ahem, Tasks).

So here are the questions:

  • Do you think that Google’s mainline apps have grown too bloated for their own good?
  • Should Google offer “lite” alternatives to all of its apps?
  • Are you often searching for other options to Google’s apps, or are you happy with their functionality?
  • If you could have just one new Google “Lite” app, what would it be?

Do you think Google should offer more "lite" versions of its apps?

12 votes

👇Sound off in the comments: What do you think of the state of Google’s apps in 2025 — brimming with too many features or the more, the merrier?

