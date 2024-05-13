OpenAI expected to announce major ChatGPT updates today: How to watch livestream

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI will announce updates to ChatGPT and GPT 4 at its “Spring Updates” event today.

The livestream for the announcements is set to start at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET).

The company is reportedly working on a ChatGPT-powered search engine and a new multimodal assistant.

As expected, OpenAI is all set to make some important ChatGPT and GPT 4 announcements later today. The company has scheduled a “Spring Updates” livestream on its own website for 10 AM PT (1 PM ET).

There’s no official word on what OpenAI plans to announce, but the last few weeks were filled with rumors and whispers about a dedicated ChatGPT-powered search engine, the kind that would challenge Google head-on. With the timing of today’s event, the possibility of that happening looks pretty likely.

Google is expected to make its own AI announcements at its annual developer conference — Google I/O 2024 — tomorrow. Since we’ve already seen the Pixel 8a, all signs point to some significant announcements about Gemini, Google’s suite of AI models.

By announcing major updates to ChatGPT and GPT 4, OpenAI could steal a bit of Google’s limelight. It’s expected that the ChatGPT-based search engine will be partially powered by Microsoft Bing. At today’s event, OpenAI could also announce a new multimodal assistant capable of using images for prompts, identifying and translating real-world images, and more. Both of these products could directly threaten Google Search and the company’s digital assistants, including Google Assistant and Gemini.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments