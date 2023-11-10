Fresh OnePlus Watch 2 leak gives us first look at the design

MySmartPrice

TL;DR A new leak has provided renders of OnePlus’s upcoming smartwatch.

The renders are said to be based on actual images of a prototype in the testing phase.

Leaks claim the OnePlus Watch 2 will have a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.

Rumors that OnePlus could take another try at a smartwatch have been swirling around since as early as September. Now a recent leak has given us new renders of the device, showing off the potential design.

The folks over at MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, have obtained renders of the OnePlus Watch 2, as well as a few details. Keep in mind that these renders are based on actual images of a prototype that’s in the testing phase. As such, the final product could end up a little different from what we see here.

Based on the renders, it looks like OnePlus’s next smartwatch will have a circular design like its predecessor. According to the leak, the device features an AMOLED display that’s 1.43 inches. This would make the new device a bit larger than the first iteration, which came in at 1.39 inches.

Another notable characteristic is the slight bump off to the side. It appears this is where two physical buttons will rest. In addition, the watch seems to have a metal chassis and comes with black or white rubber straps.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is rumored to have a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. This chip would be severely underserved if the company decided to stick with its RTOS platform this time around. A OnePlus product manager previously stated that the reason OnePlus used RTOS instead of Wear OS was to give the watch longer battery life. It’s unclear if OnePlus will go down this route again, but we’ll know more as we get closer to launch.

