Walmart may have pulled the Onn Full HD streaming stick — but for a very good reason

Walmart

TL;DR Walmart appears to have pulled the Onn Full HD streaming stick off the website.

Attempting to visit the old product page leads to an error message.

The move could be in preparation for the updated version of the streaming stick.

Recently, Walmart increased the price of the Onn Full HD streaming stick by more than double the price, going from $14 to $30. If the new price wasn’t enough to keep you away, you’ll now have a difficult time even trying to find one. The product listing can no longer be accessed on Walmart’s online store.

Spotted by AFTVnews, Walmart appears to have pulled the Onn Full HD streaming stick from its website. Now, when you try to visit the old product page, you are greeted by an error message. This doesn’t appear to simply be an out-of-stock situation, as the company often keeps out-of-stock listings for Onn devices up for months. Instead, this may be a move by the retailer to prepare for a newer model.

Back in May, a new “Onn Full HD Streaming Device” was spotted in the FCC’s database. Based on the documents, the device appeared to be almost identical to the 2023 model. The main difference with this updated streaming stick appeared to be a manufacturing change.

If this is a situation where the old model is being replaced by the new model, it remains to be seen if the previous price will stick. Or will Walmart choose to go with a different price point?

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