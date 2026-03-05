Walmart may be preparing a new version of its popular Onn 4K Pro streaming box

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A successor to the Onn 4K Pro, codenamed JS620K4, has been spotted with an upgraded Amlogic S905X5M SoC.

The “v2” model appears to use the same 6nm chip as the Onn 4K Plus while retaining 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage from the Pro.

The leaked specs include support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, and “AI-SR,” likely referring to AI-based super resolution for upscaling.

Walmart made some surprisingly great 4K streaming boxes in the form of the Onn 4K, Onn 4K Plus, and Onn 4K Pro. The Onn 4K Pro, in particular, was released in April 2024, and some users have noticed that stock has thinned out at their local Walmart. If you’re hoping for a refresh, a new leak suggests Walmart is working on the Onn 4K Pro (v2).

According to Android TV Guide, Walmart is working on the Onn 4K Pro (v2) with the codename JS620K4. The streaming box is said to feature an Amlogic S905X5M, a quad-core SoC with ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz. There’s an ARM Mali-G310 v2 GPU on board. The streaming box is said to come with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

Much like the existing Onn streaming boxes, the Onn 4K Pro (v2) is said to run Google TV. It is said to support the

AV1, VP9, H.264, H.265 (HEVC) codecs, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. There’s also support for Google Cast and Dolby Atmos mentioned, and there’s said to be Wi-Fi 6 on board. Other features include at least one far-field microphone and AI-SR, likely referring to AI-based Super Resolution features for upscaling content.

Compared to the current Onn 4K Pro, leaked specs for the Onn 4K Pro v2 only highlight the SoC as the major upgrade, since the current generation uses the older 12nm Amlogic S905X4. Curiously, the 6nm Amlogic S905X5M is already used in the Onn 4K Plus, though the Plus has less RAM and storage, so it could be a case of Walmart standardizing its lineup with the same SoC. The company hasn’t shared any details about a refresh, so we’ll have to wait and see if there’s anything new in store.

