Looks like OnePlus phones and smartwatches are experiencing some bad weather

TL;DR OnePlus phones and smartwatches are showing stale or missing weather data, and users across multiple models are all seeing the same outage.

Devices running various Oxygen OS versions (14, 15, and 16) are all affected, pointing to a central OnePlus service failure.

OnePlus has not yet acknowledged the issue, but a fix is necessary and expected soon.

If your OnePlus smartphone or smartwatch suddenly shows stale weather data (or none at all), you’re not alone. A bunch of OnePlus users are reporting that the native weather app simply refuses to update.

According to multiple user reports on the OnePlus subreddit, the company’s own weather app has stopped working across multiple devices, from the new OnePlus 15 to the older OnePlus 13. This basic service has a strange, ongoing problem that leaves the app stuck on old forecasts or showing nothing at all.

Mishaal Rahman, Editor-at-large at Android Authority, also confirms the issue on his OnePlus devices. On the other hand, some OnePlus 15 owners in Europe and our colleagues in India have confirmed that the OnePlus Weather app is working on their OnePlus devices, suggesting that the issue might be device or region-specific.

Some commenters on one Reddit post claim that Oxygen OS 16, which ships with the OnePlus 15 and has rolled out to other devices, seems to be having trouble pulling fresh weather data from OnePlus’ servers. That said, other users chimed in saying their devices running Oxygen OS 15 and 14 have the same issue.​

Smartwatch users face the same issue, with the OnePlus Watch 3 showing old or missing temperature readings. A Watch 3 owner reports that their smartwatch displayed error messages, such as “location not found” and “network error.” Clearing the cache and data, changing location settings, or checking background data doesn’t solve it either.

For many users, the built-in weather app is a core part of their home screen setup. When it stops updating, the whole phone feels less reliable, no matter how good the hardware is. For commuters, travelers, or anyone who depends on glanceable weather details, outdated information can be a huge inconvenience.​

For now, you can use a third-party weather app for up-to-date forecasts, but only OnePlus can fix the problem in its ecosystem for good. The company hasn’t acknowledged the issue yet, but with so many reports popping up online, a software update or server fix should arrive soon.

