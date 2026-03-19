Forget the Galaxy Watch 8, this upcoming Android smartwatch could be the new battery king

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus Watch 4 could swap the standard IP68 rating of its predecessor for an IP69 certification.

Despite the rumored durability upgrade, the smartwatch is rumored to have a 646mAh battery, which is nearly identical to its predecessor’s.

The display and size are likely to stay familiar with a 1.5-inch AMOLED in a 47mm case.

A new certification and leak suggest the OnePlus Watch 4 will be more durable, while keeping almost the same battery size as the previous model.

Certification listings are usually pretty dull. This time, though, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore found the Watch 4 (model XL905) on the EMVCo database and shared a full specs sheet that deserves attention.

The big news is the rumored IP69 rating. Most fan-favorite smartwatches, like the OnePlus Watch 3, have IP68, which protects against dust and water immersion. IP69 goes further and means the Watch 4 can handle high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

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Under the hood, OnePlus isn’t fixing what isn’t broken. You’re looking at the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset found in the Watch 3, paired with a generous 646mAh battery, as per the leaked specs. For comparison, the Watch 3 has a slightly larger 648mAh battery.

The display is familiar too: a sharp 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED with 466 x 466 resolution in a 47mm case.

So how do these rumored specs compare to the top Android smartwatches? Here’s a quick look.

Let’s start with the battery. At 646mAh, OnePlus is sticking to its promise of speed and long life. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8, even with its AI health features, often needs charging every night if you use the always-on display. If the Watch 4 is like its predecessor, you can expect it to last for days.

Now for durability. The Galaxy Watch 8 and Google Pixel Watch 4 both have standard 5ATM and IP68 protection. The rumored IP69 rating on the OnePlus Watch 4 sets it apart. To get similar ruggedness, you’d need to buy something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which costs much more.

Keep in mind, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed these details yet. Still, the approach makes sense. The Watch 3 was a top choice for Android users thanks to its strong build and great battery life. The Watch 4 seems ready to do the same.

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