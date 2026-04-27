You can already buy the OnePlus Watch 4 — if you're willing to take a gamble

TL;DR Although OnePlus hasn’t shared official pricing or release dates, the OnePlus Watch 4 is already being sold and shipped via AliExpress for approximately €230.

An early user report claims the watch offers four to six days of battery life with all features active, and a smoother interface compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The OnePlus Watch 4 runs the December 2025 security patch, and there’s no eSIM support.

OnePlus quietly launched the OnePlus Watch 4 last week, confirming all the smartwatch’s specifications on its global website. However, the company didn’t share or reveal any price or availability details. If you wanted to buy the smartwatch, you’ll have to wait for the official release, unless you are willing to buy it off AliExpress, as some Reddit users have already done.

Reddit user Several-End-3612 managed to order the OnePlus Watch 4 from this AliExpress listing for €230. The watch reached the user in Romania in four days.

The Reddit user also shared their experience using the OnePlus Watch 4 over the past four days. They consider it a huge upgrade over their previous Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in terms of battery life, smoothness, and fluidity. With every sensor and feature activated, the user expects about four to six days on a single charge.

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The OnePlus Watch 4 apparently still runs the December 2025 security patch for now, according to the user. The user also notes that the screen brightness is fantastic and sleep tracking looks accurate for now.

However, the bad news is that there seems to be no eSIM support on the OnePlus Watch 4 — you shouldn’t have been holding your breath for it, either, since OnePlus’ listing says as much.

We still don’t have confirmed pricing information from OnePlus, but if you’re willing to take a gamble on unofficial AliExpress listings, you can get your hands on the OnePlus Watch 4 before it reaches the wider market.

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