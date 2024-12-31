OnePlus Watch 3 software features leak, and here's what to expect (APK teardown)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A teardown of the OHealth app has revealed loads of features that are likely coming to the OnePlus Watch 3 series.

We spotted ECG functionality in the app, suggesting that the new watches will support this feature too.

Other notable additions include wrist temperature measurements, a 60-second checkup feature, and more.

There have been plenty of OnePlus Watch 3 leaks in the last few weeks, and we recently discovered that there could be both regular and Pro models. Now, we’ve uncovered a host of features that could be coming to the new OnePlus smartwatches.

We dug into a recent version of the OHealth app (version 4.30.11_e27d199_241122) and discovered a variety of upcoming features that will likely land on the OnePlus Watch 3 line. For starters, the app now supports ECG functionality. Screenshots of the feature (seen below) mention that it can detect conditions like Afib, frequent PVCs, high or low heart rates, and more.

One screenshot also reveals that your phone must meet certain requirements to use ECG in the OHealth app. Fortunately, you can also use the ECG functionality directly on the watch.

This wouldn’t be the only new measurement option on the OnePlus Watch 3 series. We also spotted a Wrist Temperature function in the health app. Users will need to establish a baseline temperature by sleeping with the watch for at least five days and with at least one sleep session lasting four or more hours.

The OnePlus Watch 3 series is also expected to gain a so-called 60-second Checkup feature. This brief checkup scans for three major health risks (heart health, blood vessel elasticity, sleep snoring) using seven health indicators. These indicators include blood oxygen levels, ECG measurements, sleep, vascular age, and more.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Finally, the companion app will gain a Health tab which hosts Health Insights and Health journey features. The former feature will display longer-term insights on the app homepage, while the latter displays “important workout and health events for the day.” These events include sleep, steps, workouts, and more.

We’re guessing that some of these features will eventually be available on older OnePlus Watch models, such as the OnePlus Watch 2. But it stands to reason that all these features will initially debut on the OnePlus Watch 3 line. Otherwise, leaks suggest that the new watch could be an incremental upgrade.

A recent OnePlus Watch 3 leak corroborated the aforementioned wrist temperature and ECG capabilities while adding that the watch will offer a “rotary dial” for system navigation. It’s also believed that the watch could have similar core specs as its predecessor, namely a Snapdragon W5 chip, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a battery that’s larger than 500mAh. So we hope the Watch 3 Pro ups the ante in this regard.

