OnePlus Watch 2 update adds new Relax and Barometer apps

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out a new update to the OnePlus Watch 2 that brings two new apps, Relax and Barometer.

The update also includes a toggle for “Tap to Wake” and other minor changes.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is one of the better Wear OS watches you can buy, and its battery life is definitely one of its top highlights. The smartwatch has been available for purchase for a while now, and OnePlus is rolling out updates that make its first proper smartwatch more useful. The latest update to the OnePlus Watch 2 brings two new apps and many other changes.

OnePlus is rolling out A.94 update (with full versioning OPWWE231_11_A.94) for the OnePlus Watch 2. This update continues with the February 5, 2024. The highlight of the update is the new Relax and Barometer apps.

Here is the full changelog for the update: This update introduces several new features and fixes known issues. Update now for a smoother user experience. Optimizes data display during workouts. Adds support for accessing Music Controller by swiping left during a workout. Adds Relax and Barometer apps. Adds new features in the Phone app in Power Saver mode, including displaying contacts, favoriting contacts, and displaying call logs. Adds support for turning off “Tap to wake.” Enhances the experience of removing a watch face. Optimizes some workout and health algorithms. Fixes other known issues.

The workout screen now shows five fat-burning zones instead of the previous three. You can now also swipe to the right to quickly access the Music Controller, for which you had to previously go back to your watch home screen and access the Music Controller tile or open the app.

The Relax app helps with guided breathing, while the Barometer app shows atmospheric pressure. Here are some screenshots from the Relax app:

Here are some screenshots from the Barometer app, though note that there are no more screens or settings to access here:

Further, there’s a new toggle for Tap to Wake and a new battery tile on the home screen.

There appear to be new watch faces within OHealth, too, but I cannot confirm if they are from the Watch 2 update or the OHealth update. It is also challenging to keep track of the watch faces, so here are all the watch faces that you can easily set on the OnePlus Watch 2 through the OHealth app without needing a third-party watch face or watch face app:

Thanks to 1NormalUsername for the changelog and assistance!

