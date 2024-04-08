OnePlus Watch 2 could soon get a new Nord-inspired color

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR References to a new OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition have been found.

This Nordic Blue Edition will likely exist alongside the current Black Steel and Radiant Steel colorways of the OnePlus Watch 2.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is one of the better Wear OS smartwatches you can buy right now, with the potential to disrupt Samsung’s tight hold over the market with its Galaxy Watch 6 series. As we note in our OnePlus Watch 2 review, this watch offers a unique dual-architecture setup and excellent battery life as long as you can look past its large size. OnePlus continues to focus on the Watch 2, as it appears that the company is planning a new color for the watch.

OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition Trusted OnePlus enthusiast 1NormalUsername spotted references to a new OnePlus Watch 2 SKU with the alias “blue.”

This new variant will likely be called the OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition.

The Nordic Blue Edition will join the existing Black Steel and Radiant Steel colorways.

If we are allowed to speculate, the marketing name strongly references the OnePlus Nord lineup. It could be possible that OnePlus plans to launch this colorway alongside an upcoming blue-colored Nord series phone. The best candidate for this could be a OnePlus Nord 4 (if the company decides to call it that) in a blue colorway. However, note that the OnePlus Ace 3V, the phone widely expected to be rebranded into the OnePlus Nord 4 in the future, does not come in a blue colorway. OnePlus could opt for a blue color phone for the global market, and a Nordic Blue Edition smartwatch would then perfectly complement the phone.

How OnePlus differentiates the smartwatch with this new CMF remains to be seen. The existing looks of the OnePlus Watch 2 in the Black Steel and Radiant Steel colorways can be considered safe colors for a smartwatch. At the same time, a “Nordic Blue Edition” sounds inherently more colorful and exciting. A blue-colored casing could be too unorthodox for some, though a blue-colored strap might tick all the boxes.

We don’t know when OnePlus will release this new color SKU. If you’re holding out on purchasing the Watch 2, I find that the Radiant Steel color, coupled with some third-party straps, more than satisfies my needs from a smartwatch.

OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus Watch 2 Runs Wear OS 4 • Unique dual-chip architecture • Incredible battery life MSRP: $299.99 OnePlus x Wear OS The OnePlus Watch 2 is the company's second-generation smartwatch and the first OnePlus wearable to feature the Wear OS platform, adding considerably more smart features, including access to the Google Play Store. It also features a dual-engine architecture with two chipsets working concurrently to deliver multi-day battery life. See price at OnePlus

Are you looking forward to another colorway for the OnePlus Watch 2? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments