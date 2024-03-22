The first phone with the powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip is here, thanks to OnePlus

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the first phone with the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor.

This brand-new chipset might be the most powerful mid-range processor around.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is a China-only release, but history tells us that a global launch isn’t off the cards.

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset yesterday, and it makes a strong argument for being the most powerful mid-range chipset of 2024. It didn’t take long for a phone with this chip to launch, as OnePlus peeled the curtain back on the OnePlus Ace 3V.

The OnePlus Ace 3V launched in China and it’s indeed powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3. The new processor brings a flagship-tier CPU (1x Cortex-X4, 4x Cortex-A720, 3x Cortex-A520 Refresh), generative AI support (e.g. Gemini Nano), and a capable GPU that should duke it out with older high-end phones.

Either way, this chipset is bringing plenty of horsepower. So budget-conscious mobile gamers or people who simply want an affordable phone that won’t slow down over time should keep this in mind.

What else does the OnePlus Ace 3V have? There’s more to a phone than the chipset, though, and the new OnePlus device brings some respectable specs elsewhere. Expect a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging, for one. OnePlus says you can expect a 100% charge in just 26 minutes. The device also brings a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,772 x 1,240).

Photography clearly isn’t the main focus here, with the Ace 3V packing a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main shooter (IMX882) and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. But at least the company isn’t adding a pointless 2MP macro camera for the sake of it. A 16MP camera handles video calls and selfies.

Other notable specs include Bluetooth 5.4, an IR blaster, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and ColorOS 14 atop Android 14. The phone also brings a couple of AI features, namely an AI-powered assistant and object erasing in photos.

In terms of design, the OnePlus handset features an IP65 rating, flat edges, a glass back, and a seemingly plastic frame. Thankfully, the alert slider is present and accounted for as well.

OnePlus Ace 3V pricing and availability

OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace 3V is only available in China right now, starting at 1,999 yuan (~$277) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The top-end model brings 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for 2,599 yuan (~$360).

OnePlus hasn’t indicated whether this handset will launch in global markets, but last year’s Ace 2V was released outside China with a few tweaks as the OnePlus Nord 3. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ace 3V launches outside China as the Nord 4.

Comments