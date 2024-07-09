From Nord 4 to Pad 2: Here's our first official look at upcoming OnePlus products

Supplied by OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has given us an official look at its upcoming quartet of gadgets.

The Nord 4 stands out thanks to its two-toned metal design, bringing to mind older Pixel phones.

We know OnePlus is launching a quartet of gadgets in Milan on July 16, namely the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has given us our first official look at all of these products.

Starting with the Nord 4, we’ve indeed got a two-toned metal back that’s reminiscent of older Google Pixel phones. OnePlus says this is the slimmest Nord yet, coming in at 7.99mm, but there’s still more than enough room for an alert slider. The device will be available in Mercurial Silver and Obsidian Midnight color options.

Supplied by OnePlus

Moving to the OnePlus Pad 2, the Chinese brand says you’re getting a 12.1-inch 7:5 display and an “industry-leading” chipset. This might not be our first official look at the OnePlus Pad 2 though, as the tablet is expected to be a rebranded version of the China-only OnePlus Pad Pro.

Supplied by OnePlus

We’ve also got a look at the Nord Buds 3 Pro, which will be available in Starry Black and Soft Jade. Finally, OnePlus gave us a quick look at the OnePlus Watch 2R, which is expected to be a variant of the OnePlus Watch 2.

OnePlus will launch these products on July 16 in Milan, so we’re looking forward to getting more details (including all-important pricing) next week.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments