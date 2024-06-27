OnePlus Pad Pro launched: The most powerful Android tablet of 2024?

Weibo/OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has announced the OnePlus Pad Pro in China.

The new tablet has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering top-notch performance.

OnePlus teased the arrival of the OnePlus Pad Pro in China a few days ago, and the company has indeed launched the Pro-level tablet today.

OnePlus says the Pad Pro weighs 584 grams and is as thin as 6.49mm, but the most notable feature is on the inside, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. That means the tablet should handle games and other tasks without breaking a sweat. The new slate also brings a 12.1-inch 3K LCD panel (144Hz, 7:5 aspect ratio).

The OnePlus Pad Pro runs the Color OS for Pad Android skin, and the brand says you can expect features like one-tap hotspot sharing and communication sharing.

The company is also offering a Smart Stylus Pro, claiming that it offers a writing experience similar to pen and paper.

OnePlus didn’t reveal any other details at the time of writing, such as battery capacity, charging speed, and camera details.

Expect to pay a starting price of 2,799 yuan (~$385) for the OnePlus Pad Pro. There’s no word on whether this tablet is coming to global markets.

