From OnePlus Nord 4 to Pad 2: OnePlus is launching a host of products soon

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed what products will appear at its Summer Launch Event.

The show will include the OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R.

The event will start on July 16 at 9:00 AM ET.

Off the heels of throwing a launch party for a OnePlus Watch 2 variant and the Ace 3 Pro in China, OnePlus is preparing for yet another launch event. This time around, the firm plans to announce four devices, and it has now revealed what those products will be.

On July 16, OnePlus will hold what it is calling its Summer Launch Event. The show will be held in Milan, Italy at 9:00 AM ET. Taking some of the mystery out of the lead-up to the event, the company revealed that it will introduce the OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R (global version of the Watch 2 variant).

The tagline OnePlus used on social media to announce the event says “Our metal band lineup” before mentioning each device. That tagline is more than not referencing the fact that the Nord 4 will have a full metal unibody. This is notable as it will be the only 5G smartphone on the market with such a body. A leak from a couple of days ago may have given us a sneak peek at what this handset will look like.

While we don’t know much about the Nord 4, outside of what it may look like, we do have plenty of details on the other three gadgets. The OnePlus Watch 2R is a variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 and has already launched in China. Similarly, the company launched the OnePlus Pad Pro in China, and it’s expected that this or a variant of it will be released globally as the Pad 2.

Meanwhile, we’ve done our own reporting on the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro. According to our sources, the Buds 3 Pro will have a variety of features like an equalizer, wear detection, Fast Pair, Dolby Atmos, Zen Mode Air, and more. It will also be available in three colors (black, gold, and green) possibly depending on the market.

If you’re looking to catch the event, OnePlus says it will be showing a livestream on its community page. Viewers will have the chance to win prizes, including the products appearing at the show.

