Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
OnePlus might be bringing metal unibody phones back, and it looks weird
- OnePlus is holding an event on July 16 where it will likely launch the Nord 4.
- A new leak may have revealed that the Nord 4 will have a metal and glass unibody.
- The phone is said to run on a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip.
OnePlus just held a big event where it announced a OnePlus Watch 2 variant and the Ace 3 Pro. Despite that, the firm is gearing up to hold yet another event in about two weeks. It’s believed that the star of this show could end up being the Nord 4 and a new leak may have revealed the design.
This week, OnePlus officially announced it will be holding a summer launch event on July 16. The showcase will take place in Milan, Italy at 3:00 PM CEST (9:00 AM ET). In addition to the announcement, the company’s Indian X (formerly Twitter) account also released a teaser where liquid metal comes together to form the word “Nord.”
Metal welded with Mettle. #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/RphVccO4Bp— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 3, 2024
So thanks to the teaser, we know that a Nord phone will be the focus of the event. The liquid metal also seems to be hinting at something as well. Maybe a metal unibody?
A tipster on X who goes by @saaaanjjjuuu has shared an image of what could be the OnePlus Nord 4. This image shows a device with a glass and metal unibody design. It’s possible that this upcoming event could be for the Nord 4, especially considering that the CE4 and Lite have already been announced.
Along with the image, the tipster provided a full list of specs. According to the leak, this handset has a 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8 Plus display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,150 nits peak brightness. The device reportedly runs on a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip, has a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and comes with Android 14 out of the box. As for the cameras, there’s a 16MP front lens, 50MP main camera, and 8MP ultra-wide.
The leaker shared similar details in a previous leak, however, they added that the price would be ₹31,999 (~$383 USD). That older leak also included a fake-looking image of the phone, so take it with a grain of salt.