OnePlus shutdown rumors have our readers split right down the middle

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We got a bit of pushback from some quarters after our less-than-favorable review of the OnePlus 15 last year, and that’s fair enough. Everyone’s entitled to their opinions, and we’re always happy to hear contrasting views. But one thing I can assure you of is that we’ve got no agenda against the OEM — quite the opposite. Not only was the OnePlus 13 our 2025 Editor’s Choice Phone of the Year, but several members of the Android Authority crew are big fans personally. I’m one of them, having used OnePlus devices as my daily driver for much of the last decade. So the rumors of it shutting down global operations will be sad if true, but nothing is confirmed yet. We’re not a prediction market here, but as I said, we always want to hear your views, which is why we polled our readers on whether you think OnePlus will cease operations this year. The results are now in.

My colleague Joe Maring was equally keen on what OnePlus has done in the Android phone market, and we placed the reader poll in his recent article about his love for the brand. In it, Joe looks back at how OnePlus built its name by delivering flagship-level specs at lower prices, giving it a clear identity in the Android space. He also pointed out that things have felt less distinct in recent years, with closer ties to OPPO, shifting priorities, and tougher competition. He has no more insight into a potential shutdown than the news you’ve read from us and other outlets, but he questions whether OnePlus can keep its footing long term in the current smartphone landscape in any event.

With that context in mind, let’s find out whether you think the mounting rumors of a rapid OnePlus shutdown ring true. The results couldn’t be much closer. Out of more than 7,000 votes, 50.4% of you said you think OnePlus will shut down or cease operations this year, while 49.6% said it won’t. That near-perfect split is a fitting reflection of the uncertainty swirling around the OEM right now. On the one hand, every new rumor or report of late seems only to increase the sense of doom, but much of the reporting is difficult to swallow, given how solid a piece of Android furniture OnePlus has been for so long. It’s understandable that many of you would refuse to believe things will move that quickly, or you might even wonder if it isn’t too late to salvage the brand.

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Many of you expanded on your votes in the comments section of Joe’s article, and your points broadly echo the uncertainty we saw in the poll. One thing that stood out overall was a noticeable lean toward frustration with how OnePlus has evolved, rather than the belief that it’s about to disappear. A common thread is that the company lost its way years ago. As one user put it, “the 7-series was objectively their peak,” while another said, “it was all downhill from 2017.” Rising prices, less distinctive hardware, and changes to OxygenOS came up repeatedly, with some arguing that OnePlus no longer offers a clear reason to choose it over Samsung or Google.

There was also a lot of discussion about OnePlus’s relationship with OPPO and BBK, with some suggesting the brand has been effectively diluted or could be folded into OPPO altogether. At the same time, not everyone is ready to write it off. A few readers pushed back on the idea of a full shutdown, arguing that OnePlus is more likely to scale back or “retreat” to certain markets rather than disappear completely. Others simply expressed disappointment at the idea, especially those still enjoying their recent devices. One commenter said they’d had their OnePlus 13 for less than a year and found the image quality “phenomenal,” while another added, “If OnePlus closes, I don’t know which phone brand I will take next.”

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