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OnePlus ends update pause, says you can use your device with confidence

OnePlus has greenlit the latest OxygenOS update rollout after an investigation.
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52 minutes ago

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Someone holding the OnePlus 13 outside.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • OnePlus has announced it will resume the rollout of OxygenOS versions 16.0.7.xxx and 16.0.5.xxx starting today.
  • After an investigation, the company found abnormal behavior related to a build that was not pushed externally to users.
  • The company says it has confirmed there is no impact on external users.

Over the weekend, OnePlus announced that it had paused the rollout of OxygenOS versions 16.0.7.xxx and 16.0.5.xxx. Although there was no timetable for when the rollout would resume, the company did say it was actively working on a solution. It’s only been a couple of days since then, but the rollout has been given the green light to resume.

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If you missed the news, OnePlus halted the rollout of OxygenOS versions 16.0.7.xxx and 16.0.5.xxx last Friday. According to the announcement, the update caused some devices to experience abnormal restarts and boot issues. The company said it decided to pause the release to “ensure device stability and protect user experience.”

Today, OnePlus released a new announcement stating that it is resuming the rollout of versions 16.0.7.xxx and 16.0.5.xxx. The company explains that it had identified abnormal behavior in a build that was not pushed externally to users. It suspended the rollout out of an abundance of caution and to perform a full investigation. The brand says it confirmed that the internal build issues had no impact on external users.

If you have already updated your phone, OnePlus says you can continue using it with confidence. For those who are still waiting, the validation process has been completed. The release will begin gradually, starting today.

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