Wondering where your OxygenOS update is? OnePlus quietly hit pause

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has paused the rollout of OxygenOS version 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX.

The rollout was paused due to devices experiencing abnormal restart and boot issues.

The rollout will resume after the issue is fixed and the builds are validated for stability and reliability.

OnePlus recently began rolling out an OxygenOS update. If you’re wondering why it’s still not available for your OnePlus device, it’s because the rollout was paused. However, it shouldn’t be long before the rollout resumes.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Over on the company’s community forum, OnePlus announced that it has temporarily suspended the rollout of OxygenOS version 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX. According to the post, some devices were experiencing abnormal restarts and boot issues after updating to these builds. OnePlus states that the decision to pause was made to “ensure device stability and protect user experience.”

No timetable was provided for when the update will resume. However, OnePlus says that it will resume the rollout when the issue is fixed and “the builds have been thoroughly validated for stability and reliability.” The company also states that its “teams are actively working on this with the highest priority.”

For what it’s worth, OnePlus did apologize for the inconvenience. The brand also says it’s “reviewing and strengthening” its testing and quality assurance processes to prevent similar problems in the future. So, it looks like you’ll just have to sit tight for a while until OnePlus is ready to release its latest update.

Follow