This OnePlus phone rumor hints at a refresh rate higher than your gaming monitor

TL;DR A rumor claims that OnePlus has a goal of achieving a balance between high refresh rate and high resolution.

It’s said that the company wants a screen with a 240Hz dynamic refresh rate.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 15 globally, which is scheduled for November 13. If you want a glimpse of everything that comes in the box, we recently did an unboxing that you can check out. While the OnePlus 15 offers an upgraded refresh rate of 165Hz, it appears the company may have even loftier ambitions in mind for its future phones.

Although the OnePlus 15’s display has a refresh rate of 165Hz, the phone maker reduced the resolution from 2K to 1.5K. It appears the reason why the company went for a lower resolution was to accommodate the higher refresh rate. This lower resolution is sure to disappoint some fans, but they may be able to take solace in a new rumor about what could come down the road.

According to OnePlus Club, the company is supposedly interested in striking the perfect balance between resolution and refresh rate. The X (formerly Twitter) account didn’t share any specifics about resolution. However, it did mention that in “the coming years,” OnePlus wants to have a display with a “240Hz dynamic refresh rate.”

A 240Hz display would be quite impressive, to say the least, although it might be a bit excessive. The reaction to the rumor is also mixed, with some questioning why anyone would need a 240Hz refresh rate on a phone. On one hand, higher refresh rates make the on-screen experience smoother. However, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword in that higher refresh rates also drain a phone’s battery faster. Not to mention that you won’t find many apps that could take advantage of such high refresh rates.

As this is a rumor, you should treat it as such. Take it with a grain of salt.

