$50 off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for Prime Day is music to our ears

Lily Katz / Android Authority

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 back in February 2023. While it was more expensive than its predecessor, OnePlus still managed to get its wireless earbuds under the price of competitors like the Google Pixel Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. After only five months, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is getting a discount you should not miss out on via Amazon Prime Day.

Keep in mind you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get any Prime Day discounts. You can click the button above to get signed up, which comes with a 30-day free trial that can be canceled anytime. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $129.99 ($50 off)

If you’re already a member, you’ll be able to get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at about 28% off. This puts the earbuds at $129.99, which is down from $179.99. That’s a difference of $50!

In our review, we gave OnePlus’s latest earbuds 4 out of 5 stars. Complete with AI-powered noise reduction, spatial audio support, and nine hours of playback time (ANC off, AAC, and without the case), our reviewer believed the earbuds are a great flagship device for those who don’t want to spend over $200.

