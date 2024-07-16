Looking for an affordable tablet? The OnePlus Pad is 11% off right now

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The OnePlus Pad is an excellent Android tablet offering great specs, premium build quality, and rapid charging for $480. It’s a good deal at its list price, but you can buy it for even less on Amazon Prime Day. Prime subscribers can have the OnePlus Pad for $425 — an 11% discount over its usual price.

Even though its successor may be due shortly, the original OnePlus slate still demands a spot on your coffee table or office desk. Its 11.6-inch display and optional keyboard cover make it an ideal travel workhorse. The OnePlus Pad is also an excellent entertainment slate thanks to its crisp speakers. All this is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

If you are looking for a great budget Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad is the one for you. Grab it during Prime Day below. If you aren’t a member, you can snag a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial at the link.

