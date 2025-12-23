The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is up for sale in the US, and it comes with a free accessory

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is the company’s latest midrange tablet. We liked the $400 slate quite a bit; in our review, Ryan said that the Pad Go 2 “might be Android’s best answer to the entry-level iPad.” The tablet launched in many countries last week, but the US missed out. Now, OnePlus tells us, the Pad Go 2 is available to order stateside, and it even comes with some decent perks.

Starting today, customers in the US can order the OnePlus Pad Go 2 from OnePlus’s web store for $399.99. Through the end of the year, purchase comes with your choice of either a free folio case or a free stylus.