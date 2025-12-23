Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is up for sale in the US, and it comes with a free accessory
1 hour ago
- The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is now available in the US for $399.99.
- Purchase comes with a free accessory through the end of the year.
- Other incentives are also available, including a student discount and trade-in bonuses.
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is the company’s latest midrange tablet. We liked the $400 slate quite a bit; in our review, Ryan said that the Pad Go 2 “might be Android’s best answer to the entry-level iPad.” The tablet launched in many countries last week, but the US missed out. Now, OnePlus tells us, the Pad Go 2 is available to order stateside, and it even comes with some decent perks.
Starting today, customers in the US can order the OnePlus Pad Go 2 from OnePlus’s web store for $399.99. Through the end of the year, purchase comes with your choice of either a free folio case or a free stylus.
There are a few other incentives, too, including a 10% discount for students, 30% off Pad Go 2 accessories when you buy them with the tablet, and a guaranteed $30 off when you trade in “ANY device, in ANY condition.”
Ryan came away from his time with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 fairly impressed, praising the tablet’s solid build quality, 12.1-inch, 120Hz display, and quad speakers for stereo sound in either orientation — it’s a great little media machine. Performance out of the tablet’s MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and eight gigs of RAM is a little wanting, but the thing can handle video streaming and casual gaming just fine.
The Pad Go 2 also comes with an impressive update commitment: five years of Android updates and another year of security patches on top of that.
If you’re in the US, you can order the OnePlus Pad Go 2 directly from OnePlus right now.
