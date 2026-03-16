OnePlus leak suggests two tablets are on the way, and one is massive

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro will have a 13.2-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

It’s also suggested that the tablet will have a “massive” battery and will be available in titanium and green.

OnePlus also reportedly has a smaller 8.8-inch tablet that may launch after the Pro.

Rumors suggest that OnePlus is cooking up a big, premium tablet that will compete with other flagship-level devices. Just a couple of weeks ago, we heard about a 12-inch tablet that would feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. However, a new leak hints at an even bigger device, which could be followed by a smaller tablet.

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Over on the Chinese social media website Weibo, reputable tipster Digital Chat Station leaked a few of the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro’s specifications. According to the leak, the tablet will feature a large 13.2-inch display and an equally “massive” battery. This tablet may come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The tipster adds that the hardware should come in two color options: titanium and green.

In addition to the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro, it appears the company may also be working on a smaller tablet. The leak claims this tablet will have an 8.8-inch screen with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. This device will reportedly have a “soft light screen” and will be advertised as an “all-rounder.” The tipster claims that this tablet will launch after the larger tablet.

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro launched in China last year in May. There’s a good chance that OnePlus is aiming for the same month for this release.

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