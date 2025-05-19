OnePlus Pad 3 is coming soon and early adopters get a gift of two free accessories

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus Pad 3 is launching on June 5 in the US and Canada.

Early buyers can choose two free accessories, while supplies last.

The OnePlus Pad 3 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, returning tools like Open Canvas, and now has new Apple-friendly apps and functionality.

While OnePlus has over a decade of experience when it comes to smartphones, it’s a relatively new player in the tablet market, launching its first tablet in 2023. Despite that, it quickly rose to be one of the best alternatives to tablets from Samsung or Apple. And now, OnePlus is launching its third generation of tablets, with a big incentive to order early.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is officially announced, and launches on June 5 in the US and Canada. In traditional OnePlus fashion, the brand has a great deal to entice you to be an early adopter, in addition to the standard $100 off with eligible device trade-in and 10% student discount. Starting June 5, you get your pick of two free accessory gifts to go with the OnePlus Pad 3, while supplies last, which could be a value of up to $269. The accessories are: OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard

OnePlus Stylo 2

OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case For most people, the best combination of accessories would likely be the Smart Keyboard and Stylo. But if you don’t intend to do a lot of typing on your OnePlus Pad 3, then the Folio Case would be a viable option for protection and hands-free viewing, perfect for binge watching sessions.

OnePlus

OnePlus is providing little information about the OnePlus Pad 3 so far, but will share more details in the coming weeks. The North American version of the OnePlus Pad 3 comes in a Storm Blue color, which OnePlus describes as “a dusty royal blue.” The OnePlus Pad 3 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, so it should be perfectly capable of being either a powerful workhorse or gaming machine.

For productivity, OnePlus Pad 3 has Open Canvas, which originally debuted on the OnePlus Open in 2023 and has been a hit ever since. OnePlus is now optimizing Open Canvas specifically for tablets, and improvements have been made since OnePlus Pad 2, which should result in a smoother overall experience.

If you have a OnePlus phone, the OnePlus Pad 3 can seamlessly sync with it for screen sharing and mirroring. And in an interesting turn of events, OnePlus is adding new apps and functionality for compatibility with Apple devices, like remote Mac control, and drag and drop file sharing.

This is all we know so far about the OnePlus Pad 3, but OnePlus will be sharing more details in the weeks leading up to its launch. Regardless, if you’re interested in picking one up, make sure to get it early to save big with those free accessories.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.