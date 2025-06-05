OnePlus takes on Samsung with the OnePlus Pad 3 and its exciting pre-order offers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Pad 3 in the US.

The flagship Android tablet features a large 13.2-inch LCD display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and runs Oxygen OS based on Android 15.

Customers can pre-order it in the US for $700 and choose two out of three gifts: a keyboard, a folio case, or a stylus.

Android tablets aren’t as plentiful as they used to be when the category had just launched. Still, OEMs like Samsung continue releasing a variety of Android tablets every year, spread across the budget, mid-range, and flagship segments. Competing against the Galaxy Tab S series is pretty challenging, especially in the larger screen sizes. Still, OnePlus is now setting itself up to take the challenge with the new OnePlus Pad 3.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

One of the most noticeable highlights of the OnePlus Pad 3 is its massive 144Hz 13.2-inch LCD with a resolution of 3,392 x 2,400 pixels in a unique 7:5 aspect ratio. In high brightness mode, the display can get as bright as 900 nits, though the typical brightness is 600 nits. To accommodate the massive display, the tablet also has a proportionately large body and weighs 675g. The display also supports the OnePlus Stylo 2.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the OnePlus Pad 3, placing this tablet firmly in flagship territory. There are some regional variations for storage and RAM, though: The US gets only one option of 12GB of slightly slower LPDDR5X (4,266MHz, still plenty fast) RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, whereas India and Europe get this as well as another option of 16GB of faster LPDDRT (4,800MHz) coupled with 512GB storage.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Powering the big display and flagship processor is a 12,140mAh battery, with support for 80W fast charging. Tablets usually skip wireless charging, which remains the case here. For connectivity, there’s support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, but sadly, no cellular option. The USB-C port present on the tablet is a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port.

The OnePlus Pad 3 has four woofers, four tweeters, and two microphones. It also has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. However, as there is no fingerprint scanner on board, you’ll have to rely on face unlock for biometrics.

Further, the OnePlus Pad 3 runs Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15, and will receive three Android OS updates in its lifetime. It will also receive six years of security updates, an increase of two years from the OnePlus Pad 2.

You can learn more about our experience with the tablet in our OnePlus Pad 3 review.

OnePlus Pad 3 pricing and availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The OnePlus Pad 3 is available in the US in a single Storm Blue color for $699.99, with pre-orders starting today up until July 7, 2025. Customers who pre-order the tablet from OnePlus.com can choose two free gifts from the following options: OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard, worth $199.99 OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case, worth $49.99 OnePlus Stylo 2, worth $99.99 Customers can also receive a $100 trade-in bonus, and students can save an extra 10% for a limited time. Open sales begin from July 8, 2025.

OnePlus Pad 3 OnePlus Pad 3 MSRP: $699.99 Flagship-killing tablet. The OnePlus Pad 3 is a true step into the flagship tablet race, pairing Qualcomm's best chipset with an upgraded design and some of our favorite tablet software features in the business. See price at Amazon See price at OnePlus

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.