OnePlus's upcoming tablet, watch and earbuds leak once again before next week's launch

TL;DR High-quality renders show off the rest of the hardware we’re expecting at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event.

This latest batch joins a fresh gallery of OnePlus Nord 4 leaked renders, all from the same source.

While some pricing and sales questions remain, the complete picture for this hardware launch is finally taking shape.

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event is just about one week away, set to take place on July 16. This event will bring us the company’s latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 4, which we just saw detailed in a major leak. That party’s only getting started, and we’ve got a fresh batch of leaked renders to check out, showing all there’s to see of the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro.

Shared by Android Headlines and OnLeaks, the gallery of very official-looking renders offers some of the best looks yet at this upcoming batch of OnePlus hardware.

First up, we’ve got the new tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2. This is pretty much the international edition of China’s OnePlus Pad Pro, which debuted late last month. That means we already know quite a bit about the hardware, including the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip at its heart, a 144Hz 12.1-inch display, and a 9,510mAh battery. We should see a couple of configuration options, with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage identified as likely. And just like last time, there’s that big, almost-too-prominent-for-a-tablet camera front and center on the Pad’s rear panel.

Next up, we’re looking at the OnePlus Watch 2R, another release that’s slightly spoiled by its prior introduction in China — once again under a slightly different name.

The Radiant Steel color of the Watch 2 already had a green-ish strap, but the 2R really takes things to the next level with its bright mint color option, shown off here alongside the more traditional black. Powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, this wearable should feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offer 32GB storage, and run off a 500mAh battery. Really, the biggest question surrounding it now is pricing; we were kicking around $250 as a figure, but with the Watch 2 already discounted that low, $200 might be more realistic.

Finally, we’ve got another mobile accessory, this time in the form of the Nord Buds 3 Pro.

Much like Nord phones themselves, this product offering represents a more mid-range option compared to OnePlus Buds models — and presumably, with a very friendly price tag to match. The coloring here aligns with the other hardware debuting at the Summer Launch Event, although it remains to be seen if we’ll be getting the earbuds in silver to match the Nord 4.

Check back with us next week for full coverage of the OnePlus hardware event.

