OnePlus launches a new variant of the OnePlus Watch 2

TL;DR A variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 has launched in China.

The variant comes with a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The smartwatch is expected to be released globally as the OnePlus Watch 2R.

Despite launching the OnePlus Watch 2 only a few months ago, OnePlus has just launched a new smartwatch. The new wearable in question is a variant of the Watch 2.

In China, OnePlus held an event to announce the launch of the OnePlus Watch 2. But this isn’t the same Watch 2 that was released in the US earlier this year, it’s actually a variant of that smartwatch. This variant is also expected to see a global release as it has been spotted passing through the FCC and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

If having two different smartwatches with the same name sounds a little confusing, just know that this is what the wearable is called in China. When the device reaches other markets, it’s expected to be called the OnePlus Watch 2R.

According to the company, this version of the smartwatch features a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. That processor is joined by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device also has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits peak brightness, an IP68 water and dust resistance, over 100 sport modes, dual-band GPS, and a 500mAh battery.

Overall, the Watch 2R is not much different from the Watch 2. However, unlike the Watch 2, it has eSIM support for standalone calling, supports Wear OS and iOS, and has NFC.

Outside of that, most the differences mostly come from the design and price. For example, this variant doesn’t feature an asymmetrical side made for the buttons like the Watch 2 has. Meanwhile, the price is listed at ¥1,799 ($247.99 USD), which would make it close to $50 cheaper than the Watch 2 ($299). This makes since as the R designation is usually reserved for cheaper models.

The new smartwatch is available to order in and will go on sale in China on July 3. At the moment, it’s unclear when OnePlus plans to release this variant to other parts of the world.

