OnePlus Nord 4 leaked renders show off handsome metal design

TL;DR A whole bunch of OnePlus Nord 4 renders have leaked in advance of the company’s July 16 event.

The metal-bodied design features a rear panel with glass accents.

While shaping up to be an attractive smartphone, don’t count on sales coming to the US.

We’re closing in on one of the hottest times of the year for smartphone launches. Samsung’s got its big Paris event in just a couple days, and next week we’re looking forward to OnePlus holding its own Summer Launch Event. That one’s set to bring us not just a new tablet and some mobile accessories, but also the latest handset to join the company’s budget lineup, the Nord 4. Following the leak of some promo art last week, today we’re checking out what’s easily the biggest Nord 4 leak to date.

So far we’ve had a pretty solid idea of what to expect from the rest of the upcoming OnePlus lineup, but the Nord 4 has been a bit more nebulous. The picture’s been getting a little more clear with recent rumors, and today’s leak attempts to further clarify our expectations.

According to Android Headlines and OnLeaks, the Nord 4 should debut running a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 and feature a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED display. The hardware would mark a return to metal body construction, hopefully giving this handset a bit of a premium feel. And because this is OnePlus, we can’t forget about the convenient alert slider physical switch.

Other specs of note include a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP front-facer. Expect a 5,500mAh battery, with support for 100W fast charging. None of these details are anything we haven’t heard before, but combined with this flood of very official-looking renders, they’re starting to sound a little more like they come from a reliable source. And good news for you headphone fans: if you didn’t catch it on that last render, these top views seem to confirm the return of an analog jack.

These image galleries show off both the black and the mint colorways we already got a peek at in earlier leaks. What we don’t get any closer of a look at this time around is the white/silver Nord 4 from a recent group shot, with its distinctive striped rear panel. While we’re looking forward to getting to see more of that model as we get closer to launch, it’s also important to keep your expectations in line — as a Nord phone, OnePlus is not likely to be too enthusiastic at bringing the Nord 4 to the US. Feel free to happily surprise us, OnePlus!

