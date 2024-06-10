OnePlus is preparing to launch a new mystery smartwatch soon

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A new OnePlus Watch model has been listed on India’s BIS certification database.

The listing reveals a similar model number and battery capacity to the OnePlus Watch 2.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is one of the best smartwatches currently on the market, and it appears that OnePlus is gearing up for another wearable release.

91Mobiles has spotted a new OnePlus Watch model on India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. The model number for this device is OPWWE234, strikingly similar to the OnePlus Watch 2’s OPWWE231. This close resemblance in model numbers suggests that the upcoming device could be very similar to the Watch 2.

The listing provides no other information, but the same model number was also spotted on the TUV Rheinland database, which did reveal that the new device will have a 500 mAh battery, identical to that of the Watch 2.

91Mobiles is leaning toward the theory of this product being the OnePlus Watch 3, citing similar model numbers. However, a new flagship smartwatch this soon seems far-fetched. Given the fresh release of the Watch 2, it’s unlikely that OnePlus would introduce its successor so soon.

The appearance of BIS certification hints at an imminent launch, making it more plausible that this new model is a variant of the Watch 2 rather than a whole new generation.

One theory is that OnePlus might be preparing a more budget-friendly version of the OnePlus Watch 2, echoing the original OnePlus Watch’s feature set. This version might omit some of the more advanced WearOS features, focusing instead on essential smart functions like activity tracking and notifications.

Another possibility is that this could be a special edition or a themed color variant of the Watch 2 designed to attract different segments of the market.

Whatever OnePlus has up its sleeve, we won’t have to wait long to find out. The timing of the listing suggests an imminent launch, although it’s unclear if this new model will be available outside of India.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments