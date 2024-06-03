Launch of OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 3, and other products reportedly delayed

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 3, and other products have been postponed.

No timeline has been provided for when these delayed products will launch.

The OnePlus Pad 2 was previously rumored to launch in H2 2024 and feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

It has been over a year since the debut of the OnePlus Pad, and earlier rumors suggested that the launch of the OnePlus Pad 2 would be delayed to the second half of 2024. However, Digital Chat Station has now hinted that the release of both the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Watch 3, along with several other IoT products, has been postponed even further.

OnePlus has recently ventured beyond its smartphone origins, with notable successes. The OnePlus Pad made a significant impact in the Android tablet market, and the OnePlus Watch 2 earned its place among top-tier smartwatches.

The delayed products include the Oppo Pad 3, the OnePlus Pad 2, the OnePlus Watch 3, new color variants for the OnePlus Buds 3, and the flagship Enco X3 earphones.

The news, seemingly confirmed by X/Twitter tipster Max Jambor, comes as a surprise, especially considering rumors of an imminent launch for the Oppo Pad 3 in China. The reasons behind the delay remain unclear, and we can only speculate if it’s due to supply chain issues or a strategic decision by OnePlus.

We expect the OnePlus Pad 2 to be a rebadged version of the OPPO Pad 3 (like the original OnePlus Pad and OPPO Pad 2), and we already have some hints about its specifications. The tablets will reportedly run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and feature a 12.1-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate.

While the OnePlus Watch 2 launched very recently, the delay will be more impactful for the OnePlus Pad 2 as the OnePlus Pad is due for an upgrade soon. Although these leaks have not provided a clear timeline for the release of the delayed products, those in the market for a new Android tablet still have something to look forward to, with the Galaxy Tab S10 series set to debut in July.

