Google could make OnePlus's Live Alerts even better for sports fans (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google app’s latest beta suggests upcoming support for delivering sports scores via Oxygen OS 15’s Live Alerts feature on OnePlus devices.

This integration could provide real-time sports updates on OnePlus phones, similar to what we see with One UI’s Now Bar on newer Samsung Galaxy devices.

Neither OnePlus nor Google has confirmed if or when this functionality will officially roll out to users.

Love it or hate it, Apple made quite a splash with Dynamic Island, and everyone expected Android OEMs to follow suit with their own take on the feature. OnePlus took a shot at it with Oxygen OS 15’s Live Alerts feature, and it surprisingly executed it better than Apple. However, the feature still had plenty of room to grow, and it seems Google could be lending a hand, delivering some sports scores to your OnePlus phones through Live Alerts.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google app v16.17.38 beta includes code that indicates it could extend sports scores functionality to OnePlus’s Live Alerts feature.

In the screenshot above, you can see that com.oplus.software.feature.ambient_alerts has been added to a config file that already contains com.samsung.feature.nowbar . Google uses this file to figure out which phones support which feature in order to provide the relevant extended functionality.

This config check opens up the Google app’s ability to provide sports scores on newer Samsung phones with the Now Bar functionality.

Extending this, we presume the Google app will check if a OnePlus phone supports Live Alerts, and if it does, the app will provide sports scores for displaying through Live Alerts. You can see the current settings available on the OnePlus 13R in the screenshots below:

Neither OnePlus nor Google has talked about sports score functionality on Live Alerts. However, it makes sense for sports scores to be delivered through quick, glanceable, and importantly, unobtrusive notifications that sit in your status bar for live updates. The feature would help elevate the Oxygen OS experience for all sports fans, letting them use their phones for other tasks while still keeping track of scores for their favorite matches.

As with all APK teardowns, we don’t know if and when the feature will come to OnePlus devices. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

