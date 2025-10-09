OnePlus announces Android 16 'open' beta — but it's not as open as it sounds

TL;DR OnePlus has launched an Oxygen OS 16 Open Beta Test based on Android 16 for several devices.

Despite being an “open” beta program, the test requires users to apply via a questionnaire and is currently available only in India.

The wait time is up to five days after completing the questionnaire.

OnePlus recently announced that its Android 16-based Oxygen OS 16 update will launch on October 16, 2025. Ahead of the upcoming launch, the company has surprisingly opened up Oxygen OS 16 beta programs for several of its phones, giving users the chance to try out Android 16 before it even announces all the new features.

Through a post on its community forums, OnePlus has opened up the Open Beta Test program for Oxygen OS 16. Enthusiasts can now try out official Android 16 on the following devices ahead of the software update announcement: OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Open There are three catches to the Open Beta Test, though. For starters, the Open Beta Test appears to be currently live only for users in India. OnePlus requests users to stay tuned for future announcements for other regions.

Secondly, despite being an Open Beta Test (which implies the public at large can test the update), there’s a “recruitment” process, which technically makes it a closed beta test. As part of the recruitment process, interested enthusiasts must answer a questionnaire and wait for their application to be reviewed before being accepted into the program.

While there’s nothing wrong with a questionnaire or any other requirement per se, it simply means that the beta testing program is a closed program and not an open beta test. The application window is open only from October 9 to October 13, so you must act quickly if you want to be considered. Thirdly, even after completing the test, the wait time of up to five days is also a bummer, since you can’t try out the new update right away.

As this is a beta, all associated disclaimers apply. Beta updates are inherently unstable, and you shouldn’t install them on your daily driver. You should also back up all important data on your phone before installing the update, as the rollback process will wipe your data.

We hope to see OnePlus actually open up its beta program to enthusiasts globally.

