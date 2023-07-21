OPPO Find N3 could come to America, sort of

TL;DR A leak has provided new details about the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus’s new foldable could have a periscope lens and come in Black or Green.

The phone may be called the OPPO Find N3 in China.

From the processor to the cameras and more, there have been numerous leaks giving us details about the OnePlus Open ahead of its launch. The latest leak provides some new information as well, but also includes an interesting twist about the foldable’s identity.

A leak, courtesy of Max Jambor, has delivered some new OnePlus material for us to parse over. While it’s not the biggest leak, it does provide some interesting details.

So… OnePlus Open! Is it any good? yes

Can it compete with others? yes

Does it look good? yes, if you like big cams

Periscope cam? Yesssssssssss (3x)

Form factor? Like OPPO Find N2

Launch? August 29.

Colors? Black&Green

Price? 🤫 (for now) What else? — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 21, 2023

Jambor asserts that the phone could come with a periscope lens (3x). This would differ from previous info that suggested the camera setup would feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto camera sensor. The leak also says that the Open will come in your choice of Black or Green. Outside of these specifics, Jambor gives us some details we already know from earlier leaks, including an August 29 launch and an OPPO Find N2-like form factor.

Speaking of the OPPO Find N2, the leaker followed up on his tweet to add that the OnePlus Open would be called the OPPO Find N3 in China. A previous leak that revealed the Open would get a 2K display suggested that the OnePlus Open wouldn’t be just a rebranded OPPO Find device. But it appears it may indeed be just a simple rebranding.

OnePlus’s foldable will face stiff competition as Samsung is expected to launch its two foldables next week. Given the Open’s predicted August 29 launch date, Samsung will have a nearly month-long head start.

