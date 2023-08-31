OnePlus Open could outfold the Galaxy Z Fold 5

MySmartPrix

TL;DR OnePlus Open is said to be tested for 400,000 folds by the company.

The foldable phone might end up being equally or more durable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

OnePlus Open seems to be inching closer to launch if the increasing frequency of leaks about the device is anything to go by. The latest information about the phone comes courtesy of Max Jambor, who posted about the foldable phone on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the tipster, OnePlus has tested the Open for 400,000 folds. That’s twice as many folds Samsung tried on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is officially rated for 200,000 folds. That said, Samsung’s phones have, time and again, proven they are more durable than the company lets on. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, for instance, survived 400,000 folds in a human hand-folding test, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 beautifully held up in the classic JerryRigEverything torture test.

It’s no surprise that the OPPO-made OnePlus Open is trying to one-up its Samsung rivals with a higher official folding number. Even the recently launched OPPO Find N3 Flip is rated for 400,000 folds.

The six-figure number means you can open and close the OnePlus foldable over 100 times a day for approximately 10 years. That should easily outrun the number of years you keep the phone around. Software updates alone for the phone would last about four years, per OnePlus’ existing policy for its flagships. That means the OnePlus Open should be able to hold up pretty well by the time you’re ready to switch to another phone.

