Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 beats Motorola Razr Plus in marathon folding test

The Razr Plus’ display broke after 126,300 folds.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still going strong at over 267,000 folds.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has successfully defeated the Motorola Razr Plus in the ongoing human hand-folding test by YouTuber Mrkeybrd and his team. Samsung’s flipper has surpassed 267,000 manual folds, while its competitor from Motorola is now out of the game. The experiment started on August 2 and will continue until the Galaxy Z Flip 5 gives way.

The Razr Plus showed the first signs of hinge trouble a little after 43,000 folds. The device eventually broke down after folding in and out about 126,300 times. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 lost its ability to remain fixed open at 90 degrees after 223,000 folds. The phone hasn’t shown any other performance issues till now.

Those are some impressive results for Samsung’s new foldable, especially since it has already surpassed the company’s own estimates. The Z flip 5 is officially rated for 200,000 folds by the Bureau Veritas certification company, and it is well over that mark in the current hand-folding test. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also beat expectations by enduring over 400,000 folds.

Motorola hasn’t shared any official details about how many folds the Razr Plus can survive, but as per this experiment, it could start having durability problems very early on in its life.

