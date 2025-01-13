OnePlus Open 2 gives us a peek at just how thin it really is

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO shared an image teasing how thin the OnePlus Open (OPPO Find N3) is.

The company’s CPO is claiming that the device will be the world’s thinnest flagship foldable.

A launch is expected for February.

The HONOR Magic V made a big impression when it launched due to its thinness. HONOR later one-upped itself with the V2, easily claiming the title of thinnest foldable on the market. Although the V2 still holds the title to this day, a new challenger could soon steal the throne and become the new king of the hill.

OPPO’s Chief Product Officer (CPO) and OnePlus founder, Liu Zuohu, shared an image on the Chinese social media site Weibo. That image shows the OPPO Find N5 (OnePlus Open 2) next to a sharpened pencil. Along with that image, Zuohu made a boastful claim that this device is “The world’s thinnest folding flagship.”

That’s quite the claim considering that the HONOR Magic V2 is an impressive 9.2mm thick when folded and 4.7mm thick when open. However, the image shared in the post makes the claim more convincing as it appears the handset is only a little thicker than the lead of the pencil when unfolded. A leak late last year also suggested that the smartphone would have “record-breaking thinness.”

In addition to showing off how thin the book-style foldable is, Zouhu also revealed the launch window, and its not far off. According to the CPO, we can expect an announcement to come in February. Unfortunately, he stopped short of specifying the exact date of the announcement.

Based on earlier leaks, this device is expected to have a 2K folding screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and a triple rear camera system. Despite its size, the OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to be packing a big “nearly 6,000mAh” and wireless charging.

