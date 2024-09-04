The OnePlus Open 2 could be the new thinnest foldable

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The OPPO Find N3 launched in global markets as the OnePlus Open, and we praised the foldable phone upon its release. We’re expecting the OnePlus Open 2 to be a rebranded OPPO Find N5, and we now have more details about the upcoming OPPO device.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station published a since-deleted post outlining loads of apparent OPPO Find N5 details. The tipster notes that the foldable has a 2K folding screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset (SM8750), and a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP main camera and an unspecified periscope camera.

It looks like OPPO will up the ante when it comes to design, as Digital Chat Station asserts the device will be thinner and lighter than before. More specifically, the leaker claims a thickness of 9.xmm. That means it’ll be thinner than the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5mm) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm), and potentially in the same ballpark as the HONOR Magic V3 (9.2mm). In fact, the tipster claimed in a follow-up comment that the device could have “record-breaking” thinness.

It’s also believed that the OPPO Find N5 could bring an alert slider and a water-resistant design. The latter would be an improvement over the Find N3 and OnePlus Open’s IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

These features are expected to apply to the OnePlus Open 2 as the original OnePlus Open was a rebranded OPPO Find N3. In fact, the Find N5 and Open 2 were both previously tipped to launch in Q1 2025.

These aren’t the only apparent OPPO Find N5/OnePlus Open 2 leaks we’ve heard about in recent months. The device is also tipped to have a ~6,000mAh battery and an “ultra-flat” folding screen. So it certainly seems like this could be a major upgrade over the original OnePlus Open.

