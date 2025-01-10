The OnePlus Open 2 might be coming for the title of the world’s thinnest foldable phone

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Fresh details about the OnePlus Open 2 have surfaced online, which is believed to closely resemble the Oppo Find N5.

It is rumored that the phone’s build will include titanium and that it could set a new thinness record for foldables.

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to launch in February 2025, and the OnePlus Open 2 will likely arrive in the first half of the year.

The OnePlus Open 2 is proving to be something of a mystery in the world of foldable smartphones. Initially slated for a 2024 release, the device was delayed to 2025. For a while, rumors even suggested the phone might never see the light of day. However, recent leaks suggest that OnePlus (and Oppo) haven’t abandoned the idea of this much-anticipated book-style foldable.

Two prominent leakers, Smart Pikachu and Digital Chat Station (DCS), have shared new tidbits that give us a better idea of what to expect from the OnePlus Open 2. Both seem genuinely thrilled about the phone’s prospects, and their excitement might just be contagious.

For starters, the leaks mention the Oppo Find N5, which is widely believed to be the successor to the Oppo Find N3 — the phone that was rebranded as the OnePlus Open outside of China. If history is any guide, the OnePlus Open 2 is likely to closely mirror the Find N5, if not be a complete rebrand for global markets.

Smart Pikachu described the device as featuring a new industrial design focused on durability, a triple-camera Hasselblad system with a periscope lens, satellite communication capabilities, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a “nearly 6,000mAh” battery, and wireless charging — a key upgrade missing from the first-generation OnePlus Open.

The focus on durability could also mean that the phone includes an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, addressing a key shortfall in the first-generation OnePlus Open.

Meanwhile, DCS highlighted the phone’s construction uses titanium, which could make it both lighter and more durable, as well as its claim to be the “thinnest large foldable in the world.” If true, it might break the current thinness record of just over 9mm held by the HONOR Magic V3.

As for its release, Smart Pikachu hinted that the Oppo Find N5 is set to launch in February 2025. This timeline would position the OnePlus Open 2 for a potential global release between March and June. This timing could be a strategic win for OnePlus, as major competitors like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Pixel 10 Pro Fold are not expected to arrive until the latter half of the year. With such a clear window of opportunity, OnePlus could have an open field (pun fully intended) to make its mark.

