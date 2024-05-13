A OnePlus Open sequel may not be in the cards for 2024

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A rumor claims that OnePlus has delayed the OnePlus Open 2 and OPPO Find N5.

Another rumor says that the foldable will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The OnePlus Open was arguably one of the best foldable Android phones to come out in 2023. If you were hoping to upgrade to the follow-up this year, you may be out of luck, according to a new rumor.

A tipster who goes by @That_Kartikey on X (formerly Twitter) claims that “It’s basically confirmed” there won’t be an OPPO Find N5 launch in 2024. The leaker added that this means there won’t be a OnePlus Open 2 launch this year either.

OnePlus and OPPO both launched book-style foldables in 2023 — the OnePlus Open and OPPO Find N3. As it turned out, both the Open and Find N3 were the same handset, with the Open being the international version.

Adding on to the rumor, reliable tipster @chunvn8888 chimed in by saying that the release is scheduled for 2025 and the device will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. If true, this suggests that the delay may have had something to do with the company wanting to wait until Qualcomm released its next-generation SoC. The benefit of waiting is that it would give the foldable the latest processor instead of a Gen 3 chip that would be about a year old at that point.

While it may be disappointing to know that the OnePlus Open 2 could be delayed until 2025, it seems as if it may be for the better. As with any rumor, take this information with a grain of salt.

